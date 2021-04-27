Jonathan plans to attend Wichita State University studying Computer Science.
Extracurricular activities: Soccer
Accomplishments/Awards: JT will graduate high school with an Associates from Butler Community College in CyberSecurity
Favorite quote: "The key to getting ahead is to get started"
Favorite memory: "Study groups turning into playing board games"
Jonathan is the son of Adam and Angela Thompson.
