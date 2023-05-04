John is headed to WSU to study Audio Engineering and Music.
Extracurricular Activities: Classically trained pianist and member of a local band playing keyboards and guitars. Love working on cars as well as staying fit. DHS team member competing in pole vault.
Accomplishments and Awards: Eagle Scout
Favorite Quote: “It is a shame for a man to grow old without seeing the beauty and strength of which his body is capable.” - Socrates
Favorite Memory: Philmont hiking trip, 2022 Fight Camp in KC
Parents: Lee and Lee and Vincent Pernice
