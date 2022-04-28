Joey plans to attend Kansas State University.
Extracurricular Activities: Tennis, Swimming, FCA, CBK internship
Favorite Quote: "Be exactly where your feet are."
Favorite Memory: Homecoming Week
Advice To Future Generations: Be involved, try new things and soak up every minute.
Parents: Scott Kitterman and Katy Kitterman
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.