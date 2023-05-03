Jessica Kilpatric
Accomplishments and Awards: Jessica has been fighting stage 4 cancer the entire 4 years of high school, started her own photography business, and has aspirations to do something in the medical field to help other kids like her once her own fight is over. We are so incredibly proud she has made it to graduation!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.