Jenna plans to attend Fort Hays State University and major in Nursing.
Extracurricular activities: HOSA, Panther Pals, Wrestling Manager, Baseball Manager, FCA
Accomplishments/Awards: BioMedical career pathway (4 years), Phlebotomy certification, Steve & Leanne Caret scholarship recipient, Decarsky scholarship recipient
Jenna is the daughter of Mark and Kristin Wilcox.
