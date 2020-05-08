Jeff is graduating from Derby High School in May 2020. He would like to go to junior college then a four year school.
His accomplishments are too numerous to mention.
He participated in band, football, basketball, fishing club, drama club, and robotics club.
His favorite memory is Derby High School winning 3 state football championships.
Favorite Quote: Today is the first day of the rest of your life.
Advice to future generations: never give up.
Congratulations, Jeff!
