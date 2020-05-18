Jaxson will be attending WSU Tech in the fall for welding.
Extracurricular Activities: 12 years of Football; Rose Hill Junior football; Derby Junior football; Derby Middle School football; Derby High School football; two years of high school track
Accomplishments/awards: 3.94 GPA
Jaxson is the son of Christy Davis, Patrick & Ariana Davis.
