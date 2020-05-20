Jarod will be attending Kansas State University to acquire a degree in Engineering.
Extracurricular activities: National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Chick Fila Leader Academy, Football, and Tennis
Accomplishments/Awards: Governor Scholar for Graduating in top 1% of all Kansas Seniors with a 4.65 GPA
Favorite quote: “There’s only one thing I hate more than lying: skim milk. Which is water that’s lying about being milk.” - Ron Swanson
Favorite memory: "Winning back to back State Championships in Football and Getting our Black Uniforms during Senior night."
Advice to future generations: "Set goals and work hard to achieve them."
Jarod is the son of Lee and Casey Noel.
