Jalen plans to attend the University of St. Mary to play volleyball and study psychology/criminal justice.
Extracurricular Activities: Volleyball and volunteering in the nursery at my local church
Accomplishments/Awards: Graduate of Butler Early College Academy
Favorite Quote: "So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal. 2 Corinthians 4:18
Favorite Memory: Bringing Chance (my Golden Doodle) to meet my teammates.
Advice To Future Generations: The longer you have to wait for something, the more you will appreciate it when it finally arrives.
Jalen is the daughter of Chris and Brandi Keener.
