Jake will be participating in Project SEARCH during the 2023/2024 school year. He hopes to expand his skills in photography and possibly work for the Air Force.
Extracurricular Activities: Varsity Basketball Manager, Journalism Photographer
Accomplishments And Awards: Ranked Second Lieutenant in AFJROTC flight
Parents: Mike & Amber Tracy and Carl & Maria Edgell
