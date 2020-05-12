Jaici will attend Fort Hays State University where she will study Speech Pathology and Communications.
Extracurricular activities: Varsity Soccer 3 year Letterman
Accomplishments/Awards: The Best Daughter Ever!
Favorite quote: "Smile and Feel the Sunshine on your Face."
Favorite memory: Playing High School Soccer and the Special Friends made in High School
Advice to future generations: "Enjoy your time while in High School!"
Jaici is the daughter of Kurt Stanley and Jamie Wright Egan.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
