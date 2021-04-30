Jaedyn plans to attend the Butler Nursing Program.
Extracurricular activities: Softball, Basketball, Volleyball, Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy
Favorite quote: "The best preparation for tomorrow is doing your best today."
Favorite memory: All of the friendships she has made that will bring a lifetime of memories.
Advice to future generations: "Don’t take high school for granted. You will be graduating before you know it!"
Jaedyn is the daughter of Jason and Melissa Igo.
