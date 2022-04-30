Jacob plans to attend college and become an Attorney.
Extracurricular Activities: Debate, Forensics, and eSports
Accomplishments/Awards: Catholic Forensics League Tournament in Washington, D.C.; National Speech and Debate Association tournament in Louisville, KY; and KHSAA 6A State Tournament
Favorite Quote: “Better than yesterday, worse than tomorrow.”
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy it while you are young!
Parent: Raylene Stewart
