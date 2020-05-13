Jacob will be attending Southwestern Oklahoma State University on a football scholarship.
Extracurricular activities: Football, Basketball, Tennis, and FCA.
Accomplishments/Awards: One Degree Compass Scholarship, KBCA Executive Scholarship, KBCA All-Academic, and FCA Male Athlete of the Year.
Favorite quote: “I don’t know what my future holds, but I know who holds my future.” —Tim Tebow
Favorite memory: "Playing sports with my best friends."
Advice to future generations: "Enjoy the journey."
Jacob is the son of Ben and Jodie Karsak.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.