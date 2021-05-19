5-18-21_Grad Submission_Bishop, Jackson.png

Jackson plans to become a math teacher and a baseball coach.

Extracurricular activities: Baseball and Basketball

Accomplishments/Awards: 3.97 GPA, Honor Roll all 4 years

Favorite quote: "HDMH - Height Doesn't Measure Heart."

Jackson is the son of Jennifer and Kevin Bishop.

