Jace plans to study cyber security at Butler Community College.
Extracurricular activities: Football, wrestling, baseball, and Chik Fil A leadership academy
Accomplishments/Awards: 3x football state champion. 1x wrestling team state champion. 1st team all academic wrestling. 2020-2021 wrestling team captain.
Favorite quote: “My family is my strength and my weakness, through them I rise and only through them shall I fall”
Favorite memory: "The times I have spent with my friends."
Advice to future generations: "Enjoy it while it lasts. Don’t try to grow up so quickly."
Jace is the son of Jason and Angela Jenkins.
