Jace plans to attend Southwestern College to study in Management Information Systems.
Extracurricular activities: Baseball
Accomplishments/Awards: Academic and Baseball Scholarships
Favorite quote: "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard."
Favorite memory: "Going to Cancun last year with my family."
Advice to future generations: "Always strive to be the best."
Jace is the son of Jeremiah and Aleesha Horn.
