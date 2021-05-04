Isaiah will be attending Langston University in Fall 2021 and will be majoring in computer science.
Extracurricular activities: Derby High School Varsity Marching Band, Derby High School Varsity Track, Derby High School Basketball Band
Accomplishments/Awards: Langston University Marching Band Scholarship, Spirit AeroSystems Beautillion Essay Scholarship, Youth Horizons Scholarship. Mr. Cooperation Award
Favorite quote: "Speed is Key!"
Favorite memory: "Marching Band for New Years Eve at Disney World was my favorite memory of high school. I enjoyed being with my friends at Disney World."
Advice to future generations: "Mental health is wealth stay positive."
Isaiah is the son of Germaine and Robin Monk.
