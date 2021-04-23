Isabelle plans to attend Kansas State University.
Accomplishments/Awards: Associates Degree from Butler CC Early College Academy
Favorite quote: "Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you." 1Peter 5:7
Advice to future generations: "Invest in good friendships, don’t waste time with people who don’t appreciate you for who you are."
Isabelle is the daughter of Paul and Holli Peck.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.