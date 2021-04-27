Isaac plans to study Business Finance.
Extracurricular activities: Basketball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)
Accomplishments/Awards: Boy's Basketball: AVCTL-Div. 1 Honorable Mention, Sports in Kansas Class 6A Honorable Mention (junior year); AVCTL-Div. 1 Second Team, The Wichita Eagle Class 6A Honorable Mention, Sports in Kansas Class 6A Boys All-State Honorable Mention, VYPE Driving Change Athlete of the Month (senior year), Holly Ball King
Favorite quote: "The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him." Psalm 28:7
Favorite memory: "Reid Liston scoring an 81 yard touchdown at the 2019 State Championship Football game."
Advice to future generations: "Do not spend time chasing to be popular, but instead spend time making lifelong friendships with people who support you and that are there for you."
Isaac is the son of Ben and Tiffany Ray.
