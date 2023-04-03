Isaac plans to attend Butler County one year before heading to Emporia State University.
Extracurricular Activities: Cross County and Track
Accomplishments and awards: Won track regionals Junior year.
Favorite Quote: Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day.
Favorite Memory: Winning Regionals in track and field
Advice To Future Generations: Have faith in yourself, envision yourself winning and act upon those thoughts.
Parents: Mike and Danika Brown, Charissa Brown
