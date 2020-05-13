Heather will be attending Kansas State University to major in marketing with a secondary major in gerontology. She will also be a manager for the K-State volleyball team.
Extracurricular activities: Volleyball, Basketball, Soccer, National Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Citizens Bank of Kansas Intern, COACHES Peer Mentor, Philharmonic choir, and Marching Band.
Accomplishments/Awards: All State Academic (Volleyball and Basketball), KU Honors Scholar, and Vype Magazine FCA Athlete of the Month.
Favorite quote: Philippians 4:6 and 1 Corinthians 16:14
Favorite memory: "Winning a State Title in basketball my sophomore year (2018)."
Advice to future generations: "Don't take this for granted."
Heather is the daughter of Dan and Diane Mills.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.