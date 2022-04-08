Heath plans to attend Barton Community College and compete on the Barton CC Cougar swim team.
Extracurricular Activities: Swim Team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Accomplishments/Awards: Lettered four years for DHS Swim & Dive team and was a state qualifier.
Parent or Guardians: Brandi & Rob Hileman, Barry Nickel
