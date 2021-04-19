Hayden will attend and play golf at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan. He will major in business and finance.
Extracurricular activities: FCA, DHS varsity men’s basketball manager, DHS men’s varsity golf
Accomplishments/Awards: Varsity letter in Basketball and Golf
Favorite quote: "When you’ve done everything you can do that’s when God will steps in and do what you can’t do."
Favorite memory: Representing DHS at the state golf tournament in 2019.
Advice to future generations: "Keep things in perspective. Don’t waste time worrying about the things you can’t control instead focus on the things you do control."
Hayden is the son of Justin and Deyna Smith.
