Hannah plans to attend Butler Community College and then Wichita State University for art.
Extracurricular activities: She participated in Choir all four years.
Accomplishments/Awards: Was a National Honor Society student during her junior year. She is in the top fourth of my class.
Favorite quote: “One cannot be brave, who has no fear.” - Marissa Meyer
Favorite memory: "Watching the schools production for the music man three nights in a row."
Advice to future generations: "Focus on what’s important to your future. Cherish the moments you make with friends."
Hannah is the daughter of Rob and Dalonda Sanders.
