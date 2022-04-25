Hannah plans to attend Butler Community College before heading to the University of Kansas to get her Bachelors of Nursing.
Extracurricular Activities: Photography, Swim, KAY Club, Marching, Symphonic, and Pep Band.
Accomplishments/awards: Board member in KAY Club, Section Leader in the Marching Band, White Coat ceremony, AVCTL Division-I Swim Champions ‘19 and ‘21, CNA, HHA, LGI, and Presidential Scholarship.
Favorite Memory: Going to Disney with the marching band, riding on the charter buses, getting no sleep, and performing in the parade.
Advice To Future Generations: Failure is a part of succeeding, it’s about how you pick yourself up and move on to achieve your goals.
Parents: Tandra and Frank Hessman
