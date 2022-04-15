Haley will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and majoring in Theatre with an emphasis in Costume Design.
Extracurricular Activities: DHS Drama Club, Madrigals
Accomplishments/awards: National Honors Thespian, KMEA All-State Choir, 1 rating at Solo Regionals
Favorite Quote: "Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see." – Mark Twain
Advice to Future Generations: Be yourself and don't let others tell you who you are.
Parents: David Brown and Teresa Brown
