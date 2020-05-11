Haleigh will be attending Cosmetology school at Eric Fisher Academy, after which she plans to study psychology as Wichita State University.
Extracurricular activities: Choir, Acting, Drawing, Photography, Sign Language, and helped with PAR.
Accomplishments/Awards: Graduated in 3 years as a junior with over 25 credits while working outside of school.
Favorite quote: "It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice."
Favorite memory: "Too many to choose from, but I really just enjoyed seeing all of my friends every day and laughing."
Advice to future generations: "Do your work whether you like it or not because some points are better than none, and if you slack off you have to redo the classes, you don't get to move on."
