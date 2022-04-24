Gretta McEntire

Gretta plans to attend Emporia State University to earn her degree in Elementary Education and minor in Coaching.
Extracurricular Activities: Cross Country, Track, and Yearbook.
Accomplishments/Awards: Varsity Letter and Team Captain.
Favorite Quote: Treat people with kindness by Harry Styles.
Favorite Memory: Going to the Harry Styles Concert with friends.
Advice To Future Generations: Just enjoy the moment.
Parents: Jayme and Cory McEntire
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.