Grace plans to attend the University of Kansas to major in biology and then go to medical school to become a family physician.
Extracurricular Activities: Throughout high school, debate, orchestra, softball, NHS, Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy.
Accomplishments/awards: NHS, Kansas Honors Scholar
Favorite Quote: “No fear.”
Grace is the daughter of Janell and Brent Shoemaker.
