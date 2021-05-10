5-9-21_Grad Submission_Roland, Gianni.jpeg
Gianni plans to attend Bethany College to pursue a degree in Sports Medicine and play Basketball.

Extracurricular activities: Basketball

Gianni is the daughter of Terri Miler.

