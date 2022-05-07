George plans to attend Truman State as a biology major with a pre-med focus and pursue med school after

Extracurricular Activities: Basketball, Tennis, National Honor Society, and Student Council

Accomplishments/awards: ACT of 33, full tuition scholarship to Truman State University

Favorite Quote: "Whatever amount of kindness you give to others, you will always get back" – Unknown

Favorite Memory: Football games and late nights with friends

Advice To Future Generations: Study hard and make the most out of your time because it flys by.

Parent: Nikolay Nikolov

Parent: Liliana Avendano

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.