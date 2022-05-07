George plans to attend Truman State as a biology major with a pre-med focus and pursue med school after
Extracurricular Activities: Basketball, Tennis, National Honor Society, and Student Council
Accomplishments/awards: ACT of 33, full tuition scholarship to Truman State University
Favorite Quote: "Whatever amount of kindness you give to others, you will always get back" – Unknown
Favorite Memory: Football games and late nights with friends
Advice To Future Generations: Study hard and make the most out of your time because it flys by.
Parent: Nikolay Nikolov
Parent: Liliana Avendano
