Gabriel plans to pursue a career in Nondestructive Testing, which will allow him to travel the world and experience different cultures.
Extracurricular activities: Fishing Club, Hunting, Video Gaming
Accomplishments/Awards: Jump Start Program Participant, Associates of Science Degree through WSU Tech, NDT Certifications through WSU Tech
Favorite memory: "Starting the Fishing Club at DHS to allow my peers and I the opportunity to showcase our passion for fishing and advance our skill level."
Advice to future generations: "Make sure that you have your priorities straight from the beginning. Enjoy high school and your teenage years while you can, because Adulthood is looming right around the corner and it will smack you in the face if you aren't prepared."
Gabriel is the son of Patrick and Sandra Harrold.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.