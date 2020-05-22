Frankie will be going to college at Wichita State University and plans to earn a degree in Industrial Engineering and is wanting to start a band outside of school.
Extracurricular activities: Fishing at local ponds & playing guitar
Accomplishments/Awards: Earned a black belt in Isshinryu Karate & trained in Mixed Martial Arts for 6 yrs. First alto sax/section leader for The Derby Panther Marching Band for 2 yrs
Favorite quote: "Letting go doesn't mean that you don't care about someone anymore. It's just realizing that the only person you really have control over is yourself" - Deborah Reber
Favorite memory: "When I first began learning to play the guitar, I remember how the reverb echoed through my best friend's house - like it was straight from my heart!"
Advice to future generations: "My advice is to keep an open mind. You can never know the beauty this world can show if you hold yourself back from seeing everything. Do something new and try your best to find something beautiful in it, because when you can see the beauty that lies behind all the ugliness, you can find hope when you're at rock bottom & maybe, just maybe, you can be the one who helps others find that hope too".
Francisco is the son of Frank Vigil, II and Martha A. McIlveen.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.