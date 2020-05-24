Evan plans to attend Butler Community College in the fall.
Extracurricular activities: Baseball for all 4 years,FCA member for 4 years
Favorite quote: "If you ain't first, you're last" - Ricky Bobby
Favorite memory: "Making memories on and off the baseball field."
Advice to future generations: "Do not take your senior year for granted, because the last 25% of it might be cancelled due to a global pandemic."
Evan is the son of Chris and Tricia Hayes.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.