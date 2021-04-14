Eriq plans to attend Wichita State University.
Extracurricular activities: Long naps; art & sculpture
Accomplishments/Awards: Varsity letter three years swim team
Favorite quote: “This is my own private domicile, and I will not be harassed.” ~ Jesse Pinkman
Favorite memory: "Summer of Sophomore year when Stranger Things season 3 came out and everything was hype."
Advice to future generations: "Don’t crowd bathrooms during classes. It sucks being in them enough."
Eriq is the son of Laura Joe.
