Erika plans to attend Wichita State University for nursing and to minor in Spanish as a translator.
Extracurricular activities: Marching band, Both Philharmonic and Bel Canto choirs, Cross country, and Track.
Accomplishments/Awards: Went to state for cross country during the 2019 season. Was varsity all four years in track.
Favorite quote: "We never thought we'd get this far, but we're here." - Selena Quintanilla
Favorite memory: "Probably tripling over a hurdle during practice. I still have the scars."
Advice to future generations: "Quizlet will be your best friend in high school and I do recommend to be involve. Its really fun making new friends."
Erika is the daughter of Cesar y Angelina Hernandez.
