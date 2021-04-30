Emma plans to attend the University of Oklahoma.
Extracurricular activities: Band, National Honor Society
Accomplishments/Awards: National Merit Finalist, Kansas Governor's Scholar, Kansas Seal of Biliteracy (German), John Philip Sousa Award
Emma is the daughter of John Stubby and Barbara McEachern.
