Emma plans to attend Fort Hays State University to earn her degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders in order to become a Speech Language Pathologist.
Extracurricular activities: NHS, Stuco, Cbok Bank Intern, Chick Fil A Leadership Academy, Panther Crew, Panther Pals, 4 year Baseball Manager.
Accomplishments/Awards: NHS Treasurer, Derby High School Prairie Schooner Mate for Junior and Senior year.
Favorite quote: "Take it one day at a time."
Favorite memory: "One time my friends and I snuck into a wedding of people we didn’t know at all just to get some cake."
Advice to future generations: "Take more pictures and soak in every moment with your favorite people. Most importantly- the things you are going through now, will be nothing but a slight memory in 5 years."
Emma is the daughter of Michelle and Chris Palmer.
