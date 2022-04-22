Emma plans to enter Creighton University in the Menard Family Business Fellows Program to study Finance
Extracurricular Activities: Rhoer Club - Sigma Gamma Rho, National Honor Society, DHS Tennis Team, Competitive Piano
Accomplishments/awards: President - Rhoer Club, Honor Roll Student, Varsity Letter, Senior Award, DHS Tennis, American Sign Language Honors Menard Family Business Research Fellow - Fall 2022, Piano State I Ratings/Honorable Mention
Favorite Quote: “I am mine before I am ever anyone else’s” - unknown
“I don’t regulate my love language based on your ability to interpret it.” - unknown
Favorite Memory: Spending time with friends whether in class or at lunch have been some of the best times.
Advice To Future Generations: It’s not about today, or tomorrow, or the day after. It’s about the days that will follow to make up the rest of your life even after high school. Create your future and set yourself up for success; learn to be the best version of yourself.
Parents: Kris Atcheson and Lisa Atcheson
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.