Emery plans to study BioMedical Engineering at Wichita State University
Extracurricular Activities: Varsity Swim; Men's Swim Manager; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; National Honor Society; Peer Mentor
Accomplishments/awards: Honor Roll all 4 years, top 5% of Class
Favorite Quote: Speed. I am speed. One winner, 42 losers. I eat losers for breakfast. Breakfast? Maybe I should have had breakfast? Brekky could be good for me. No, No, No, Focus. Speed. Faster than fast, quicker than quick. I am lightning. Speed. I am speed. – Lightning McQueen
Favorite Memory: Hotel with my team mates at state swim meet my junior year.
Advice To Future Generations: Learn to get along with others; a person doesn't win league – a team does.
Parents: Dan Squires and Christina Squires
