Elliott plans to attend Wichita State University to study health professions/pre-med.
Extracurricular Activities: Jazz Ensemble, Marching Band, Wind Ensemble
Accomplishments/Awards: Governors Scholar
Favorite Quote: "You just gestured to all of me"
Advice To Future Generations: Don't be lazy. Be Better!
Parents: Neal and Krista Cotterill
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.