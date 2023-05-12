Elizabeth plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Lincoln - Criminal Justice.
Extracurricular Activities: Derby HS girls swim, Wichita Swim Club, Derby Swim Club
Accomplishments and Awards: National Honor Society
Favorite Memory: Going to State swim my Junior year. We had a blast!
Parents: Heidi Barclay and Aaron Simpson
