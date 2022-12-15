Elicia plans to travel the world as a flight attendant.
Extracurricular Activities: Volleyball and cheer
Accomplishments/awards: Honor student
Favorite Quote: Don’t let judgement of others stop you from achieving your goals.
Parents: Heidi Ortiz
