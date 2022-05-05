Elicia plans to fly the friendly skies and see the world as a flight attendant until I figure out my path.

Extracurricular Activities: Volleyball, Cheer

Accomplishments/awards: Honor Roll

Parent: Heidi Ortiz

We are all so proud of you LeeCee!!! Love you my pretty pretty princess!!!

