Elias plans to attend Cowley County Community College to study history.
Extracurricular Activities: Forensics, music
Accomplishments and Awards: 1st place duo medal at Wichita Northwest Forensics tournament, 2nd place Novice Debate El Dorado tournament, 4th place Congress House Lyons Forensics Invitational
Favorite Quote: “It’s only when men begin to worship that they begin to grow.” - Calvin Coolidge
Favorite Memory: Playing Minecraft with my friends on my grandmother’s porch.
Advice To Future Generations: Listen to the voices of past generations. What they say may relate more to you now than you realize.
Parents: Stephen and Selena Brosius
Grandparents: Tom and Rhonda Brosius
