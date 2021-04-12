Lem's future plans are to attend Tennessee Tech University and play for their football team while accomplishing his academic goals.
Extracurricular activities: Varsity football
Accomplishments/Awards: Vype 6A Player of the Year my junior year, Kansas All-State top 11, first-team all-metro my Junior and Senior year. Kansas 6A offensive player of the year. Recognition from National Society of High School Scholars for academic achievement.
Favorite quote: "No one it's going to give you anything."
Favorite memory: "Winning State in football my senior year."
Advice to future generations: "Cherish every moment because it flies by."
Lem is the son of Marcel and Shay Wash.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.