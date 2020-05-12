Dylan plans to study at Butler Community College for tech and animation.
Accomplishments/Awards: Passing high school with good grades
Favorite quote: "Perception is strong and sight weak. In strategy it is important to see distant things as if they were close and to take a distanced view of close things." - Miyamoto Musashi
Favorite memory: "Sitting in class with a few people, realizing they were friends I would have for the rest of my life."
Advice to future generations: "Always think of every situation with an open mind"
