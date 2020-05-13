Danika plans to attend Manhattan Christian College to earn a degree in Bible and Leadership and play volleyball.
Extracurricular activities: Played Volleyball all Four Years and was on the Panther Crew at the High School. She also volunteered with Church Youth Group.
Accomplishments/Awards: Principals Honor Roll and Varsity Volleyball Letter.
Favorite quote: "Experience everyday to the fullest you can."
Favorite memory: Her favorite memory is having the volleyball team over for Team Dinner and going to her room and laughing for hours and hours!
Advice to future generations: "Don't take things too seriously. Life is too short to be worried all the time."
Danika is the daughter of Ronnie and Leslie Sinclair.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.