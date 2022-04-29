Daniel Ulmer

Daniel is eager to find a full time job while planning for his future.
Extracurricular Activities: Bowling, ROTC, archery
Favorite Quote: "Just because you lost me as a friend doesn’t mean you gained me as an enemy. I’m bigger than that, I still wanna see you eat, just not at my table.-Tupac shakur
Favorite Memory: Being a part of my mom and bonus dads wedding
Advice To Future Generations: Hard work pays off.
Parents: Karen and Ron O’Neal and David and Lynette Ulmer
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.